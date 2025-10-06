Where the Raiders Stand — And What Needs to Change Fast
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their fourth-straight game. They got embarrassed by the Indianapolis Colts, in a poor offensive and defensive outing. There was a path to an upset win on the road, but from the first snap, it was clear that these two teams are in completely different places.
Geno Smith needed to have a bounce-back performance in order to give some faith to Raider Nation and the Raiders coaching staff, but instead, he threw for another two interceptions and continues to lead the NFL in that statistic with nine.
NFL Tiers
Jared Dublin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he looked at how each team has performed this season and placed them in tiers based on what their expectations are for the rest of the season. For the Raiders, they were placed one tier above the worst tier, but that may be subject to change.
"The Raiders have lost three in a row, including one game to a backup quarterback, and their offense just has not been able to get much going to date because Geno Smith can't stop throwing interceptions and Brock Bowers doesn't look like himself. The defense also is not nearly good enough to carry the team, as it's probably still the weaker unit", said Dublin.
This tier list was made before the games of week five were played, and my biggest concern is that they don't even deserve to be in this tier. The tier before them was labelled "see you at the draft", and is that where the Raiders are at this point?
Ashton Jeanty had a good game, but the offense itself looked awful. They were only able to score two field goals despite having receivers such as Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. I understand the Colts have an impressive defense, but not scoring an offensive touchdown is concerning.
When looking at the rest of their schedule, I don't see where they can find their next win. Their next game is against the Tennessee Titans, but they looked impressive in a comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals. They were able to move the ball with their backs against the wall, something the Raiders couldn't do.
