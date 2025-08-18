Pete Carroll Pulls No Punches in Blunt Raiders Assessments
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a crucial week that will culminate in their final preseason game in Arizona on Saturday. However, until the final whistle blows on Saturday night, there is still much work to be done.
Pete Carroll has taken charge of the Raiders and made the once-feared Silver and Black a formidable team once again. While this doesn’t necessarily mean they are a playoff team yet, the progress under Carroll's leadership is both tangible and evident.
Historically, the Raiders have always been respected for their past achievements, but now discussions about their future are gaining traction, thanks to Carroll's influence.
He addressed the state of the team, as usual, being direct and honest without holding back any thoughts or opinions.It is widely known that heading into the 2025 offseason, the linebackers were a significant area of concern for the team. However, thanks to the appeal of playing for the Raiders' future Hall of Fame coach, Pete Carroll, along with the impressive salary cap management by GM John Spytek, the team was able to acquire several experienced players quickly. Additionally, some players who were recovering from injuries were eager to prove themselves. At this stage of training camp, Carroll did not hold back his excitement about the performance of a position group that had previously caused the team considerable worry.
Linebackers
"Thought the linebackers were really downhill, really aggressive, flashy. I really liked the way those guys played. I thought we took a step forward in the run game and just attacking line of scrimmage like we want to. We played to the nature of our players, I thought, which is really good because we're aggressive in the tackling, and that showed up.”
Pete Carroll hasn't reached the top of the NFL coaching ranks due to ignorance. Similarly, he hasn't earned the affection of fans at USC, Seattle, or even among Raider Nation by insulting their intelligence.
His assessment of the quarterback was direct and honest; he acknowledged what the fans saw, which is crucial not to overlook.
The Good, and the Bad at QB
“Geno [Smith] was on the money. He was right on everything. Tempo was good. I thought Aidan [O'Connell] continued to little bit -- we're not quite as fast when he's playing. We don't play as quick from huddle to the snap, still trying to work that out. And he made a poor choice on the throw for the pick, unfortunately. It was a crucial time, that was tough. Just the guy was covered, and if he had to it throw away or take off, we would have preferred that."
It's well known that the quarterback position is the most important in football, but ultimately, games are won along the line of scrimmage.
There is a noticeable drop-off in performance from the starting offensive line to the backups, which is concerning.
The Raiders Offensive Line
However, in today's NFL, where the salary cap plays a significant role, developing players is crucial. While Coach Carroll acknowledges the gap between the starting lineup and the reserves, he emphasizes that this isn't like hockey, where entire lines are swapped out.
He provides reasons for Raider Nation to remain optimistic despite these concerns, showcasing his typical straightforwardness and offering sensible encouragement.
"Well, we're just so young on the second group. It's just going to take time. We feel like we move well. We have good movement by the young guys. They get out of their stance, and they get on people well. We're just not as accurate with our calls. We're not as clear with our technique stuff, but that takes time. And so I'm not worried about that.”
Carroll went on to add, “Athletically, we're okay, and we just need to find our consistency, and that's just going to take time. They won't play all at the same time very often. They'll spot in, and they'll have the benefit of experienced guys making calls around them and helping them play better. And so I think that the individual development is pretty good. As a group, they're still learning. That's going to take a bit."
Carroll addressed the play of the linebackers and the corners, and about how they are coming together both in the scheme, and in cohesiveness.
Coverage Consistency
"Well, we're not blowing coverages. We're not having any major issues in that regard right now, from inside to all the way to the outside, those guys are doing good.”
He specifically addressed one significant development, “Safeties handle the corners pretty much with their communications. The communication need to continue to grow between the linebackers and the safeties, because they're making the calls that really affect the front and all that in the back end.”
Carroll is known for being open with his feelings. Earlier this offseason, a veteran starter and potential team captain shared with me, "Pete Carroll is the most genuine person I have ever been around."
That genuineness showed up as Carroll elaborated on why he feels happy, and even excited, about his linebackers and defensive backs, emphasizing the strong unity they are developing.
Communication is Key
“I was really fired up about the linebacker play. I mean, it was one guy or the other was another guy. Last week, it was some different guys, but they're all in the same mode. These guys are very aggressive in the mentality and their style of play, and so we're trying to keep it so that they're not thinking too much so they can cut it loose and really get that hill. Because that was a formidable demonstration of our run defense in the early part of that game when the starters rolled in there. We have three or four guys that were contributing to that, I think that's what we will hold on to. That's what we want to look like."
Throughout my decades of covering football, I've witnessed various approaches to roster building by different regimes.
Roster Building
I've seen a general manager secluded in a cigar-smoke-filled room that would make any mafia movie proud, deciding on his head coach. I've observed coaches wielding supreme authority, as well as those who collaborate harmoniously with general managers.
Some even place a high value on the input of position coaches.
I know of one position coach who was fired because he remained silent during the collaborative process. When a player failed, he approached the head coach and said, "I knew he would."
Carroll explained the new Raider way regarding how Spytek and the Raiders will construct the 2025 roster.
"We take everybody's input. We don't want to miss a trick here. So that means that everybody that sees something got to speak it and let us know whether it's positive or not. And then, John [Spytek] and I are positioned to go ahead and make the decision based off the information that everybody gives us. So I really encourage our guys to speak up, not just defer to somebody else's opinion. I want to hear what they say, and we don't hold anything against them, they can say whatever they want. And then we'll make use of the information.”
Carroll’s resume says he can be trusted, and that is how he has operated for some time. “That's really the way we've been doing it for a long time, and whomever I'm working with, and John and I worked real hard so that we're prepared to use each other's experience and expertise and all that to make the best choices possible."
Alex Cappa Injury
Carroll has made it clear that Jackson Powers-Johnson is in a battle with Alex Cappa for the starting RG spot. But with Cappa missing time with injury, Carroll gave a transparent reality for an update.
"Well, we can't do any more than his (Capp’s) injury allows, so we've got to wait it out. We’ve got a couple good weeks here, and I know he's feeling way better, but when he gets his chances, we know he's going to have to make the most of them.”
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Carroll went on to discuss the play of JPJ, “JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] is getting more comfortable, he continues to be really physical at the spot and he's a strong and powerful guy so he's making progress. Jordan [Meredith] is really holding on to his spot, I really like him playing there for us. I think it just helps everybody and that's a real positive aspect if your front cover and your center can really communicate, be consistent and be on point all the time.”
However, do not let JPJ's praise mislead you into thinking he has a permanent position.
“But as soon as Alex is ready to go, he'll be battling again and get jumped back in there. But I don't know when that's going to be."
I mentioned in my podcast that while rookie Darien Porter continues to improve his footwork, his play has been excellent. His play on defense has shone, but he is also becoming a formidable asset with his effort on special teams. Carroll echoes my sentiment on the burgeoning Raider on defense and with the specials.
CB Darien Porter
No matter how much more his role advances on the defense, Porter won’t be giving up his time on the field with special teams.
"Yes, for sure, he has to play on teams and all of our DBs have to be involved there. He is really technique-solid, man. He's really picked up on the things that we've asked and emphasized and he looks sweet for his first time around. He just needs more plays, he just needs to be out there and making more hits and tackles and finishing plays off; few and far between for the corners, and you've got to be ready when the moment rises. But he's been really solid now, and I've been really impressed.”
Carroll then pivoted to talk about another young player who has caught attention and turned heads at camp.
Priase for CB Kyu Blu Kelly
Las Vegas native Kyu Blu Kelly has the eyes of his superstar coach watching him closely.
“What's happened is Kyu Blu [Kelly] really, really made the push now, he's really come on, and he's done a really nice job. Played well again yesterday, and he's aggressive and comfortable and is making things happen. So, he's just making it a great competition for guys.”
Defensive backs have the attention of the head man. While the Raiders are young in the defensive backfield, don’t be fooled into thinking they are talentless.
CBs Decamerion Richardson, Eric Stokes
“D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson] did a nice job again, played good, solid football. Corners are doing fine, and we just need more opportunities for playmaking. We play a lot of zone, ball's getting inside a lot, Niners threw the football a lot, so those guys weren't able to be as involved. But [Eric] Stokes, he's doing a good job, I really like the development of these guys, and they're going to get better as we move forward."
With the fervor of an evangelical preacher, Carroll waves the banter of competition.
With only one preseason game left, the reality is that the leadership of this organization is already well aware of how few spots are genuinely available to be earned on the 53-man roster, but Carroll isn’t going to tell.
The 53-Man Roster, How Much is Set?
He wants his guys to keep brawling, and he isn’t saying how many spots are locked up.
"I mean, I don't know the number of that to tell you, but there's no reason to declare anything in a hurry. Let's take in all the information that we can and that gives the guys the best chance to keep battling. And as they battle, they push the guys that are ahead, and we just get better in that. So, we won't make any decisions this week about what's final at all.”
So after the “right” answer, in his truly genuine style, he stated the obvious.
“We have a big meeting coming up this afternoon (Sunday) that will take in everything, all the input up to this point. And then we'll go into this final week with a real thought of guys having to get their opportunities and show what they can do, and hopefully they'll be able to do that. I'm rooting for everybody. I'm cheerleading for everybody that's got a shot here in the end. I want to make sure that we give them a legitimate chance to show that. So, this is an interesting game, because some guys have solidified their positions and others haven't, and so we'll just work our way through it and keep the competition theme going."
There are a lot of battles going on with the Raiders' running backs. So much so that in my last projected 53-man roster, I had them keeping five of them.
Running Backs
Carroll addressed the depth and talent in that room, and how running backs better give special attention to special teams.
"Like DBs, the special teams contribution is really crucial for us, and we'll take that into account. I think that that position group is as solid as any group we've had in terms of their continued high level of play in all areas, not just running the football, but making their plays in pass protection, helping out catching and running and then special teams is alive. So, we're going to take it into account and let it rip.”
One player that won’t be running down the field on special teams unless it is a critical moment is Ashton Jeanty.
RB Ashton Jeanty, Is Him
The Raiders' rookie star had a monster performance against the 49ers, and Carroll pounced on the opportunity to praise him.
“It was a great night for Ashton [Jeanty] last night to have a chance to show some really sparks. And I think we've seen it in practice, but I think the fans got a chance to experience the physicality that he has, the dynamics that he has to make you miss, to run hard and tough. So, I was really happy for him. Getting in the end zone was a big deal for him too. It will be the first time from this point forward, so all that was really positive."
All training camp, in fact, even during OTAs and minicamp, we have seen the Geno Smith to Dont’e Thornton connection.
QB Geno Smith & WR Dont'e Thornton, A Threat in Development
In the first two preseason games, the fans haven’t seen it, but Carroll knows it will happen; it is simply a matter of time.
“I think there's different ways to throw the ball up the field. You can lay it up with a lot of height on the pass, and you can throw the ball at guys, you can work back shoulders. We've been doing all of that in these games, but we haven't really connected the way we've seen our guys connect in practice.”
So how does Carroll foresee it developing?
“I'm anticipating that we'll smooth that out, and it might take some more time. Dont'e [Thornton] is getting the edge, and then Geno [Smith] has just got to get the ball right on it where he's going to make the play on the football better than we have . Right off the bat, remember the first pass, the first game that went, it was a back shoulder throw and we didn't handle that one very well, but it's a catch that he's made in practice many times. So, we've just got to get those all settled in and get Geno really confident with how he wants to go about putting the ball to him. It's different with different guys, and we're learning that as we go."
S Terrell Edmunds
Safety Terrell Edmunds is the newest Raider, and despite only being here a short time, I asked Carroll to assess his assimilation and adjustment to the Silver and Black.
"I like him. Yeah, I really like him. I like the experience that he brings. He's been in a lot of situations. He's been a very versatile player in the style that he's been asked to play, and that's shown up already. He can be at the line of scrimmage and play the running game. He can knock receivers around downfield, has a good sense and awareness, gives you confidence because he's been there before. And It looks like he's played on film, you can see it. We're little young there at the spots, and so to feel that experience is a good positive."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.