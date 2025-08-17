WATCH: Carroll Speaks After Raiders' Preseason Loss to the 49ers
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders faced the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game. Las Vegas lost by three, but displayed many reasons to be hopeful for a successful 2025 season.
While success is relative and defined differently by everyone, but the Raiders look like a team that should be better than they were last season.
Carroll spoke following the Raiders' preseason game against the 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp recently, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How much progress do you feel like you guys made today finally being able to go against another team?
Maxx Crosby: "I think it was another great day of practice. We've been meshing together as a team, building the culture, building who we are and our identity on a daily basis. So getting to do that against somebody else is a lot of fun. Competing against somebody else, doing it all together, was definitely a good time. So yeah, lot amount of respect for Coach [Kyle] Shanahan and those guys. Obviously the GM, John Lynch, lot of great people over there. It was great to get out there and get after them a little bit."
Q: You mentioned Kyle Shanahan. Obviously, his offense has a lot of deception, one of the best, most complex offenses in the league. How tough does it make that as a defensive player to sort of be reading and reacting to that live?
Crosby: "Yeah, honestly, it's really just your approach has got to be the same, like you can't go into it second-guessing. You can't be guessing out there. You got to just read your keys and go. Every time you play somebody, every week is going to be different in this league. So you got to be able to have a lot of things in your toolbox that you can pull out at certain times, and when you're playing against a scheme like that, Coach [Kyle] Shanahan definitely makes it difficult for defenses, so it makes you better. And so you got to go out there and compete at the highest level and just continue to build your armor."
Q: You guys have rotated Thomas Booker IV, Jonah Laulu, Tonka Hemingway, all those guys up front quite a bit. What have you seen from those guys and how they have stepped up so far?
Crosby: "Yeah, they're fighting every single day to get those reps, and I got a ton of amount of respect for them. They're competing head on. In practice, everyone's fighting for those reps, and in reality, it's open competition. [Thomas] Booker, he's come in and, I mean, he's been flying since day one. I freaking enjoy going to war with him. Obviously, Adam Butler, Jonah [Laulu], all those guys, they're young, they got fresh legs, and it's been fun to start building that chemistry up. Started back in OTAs, and now get Booker in here. We're working every day trying to get it right. So it's been good."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take..
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.