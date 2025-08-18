Raiders' CB Kyu Blu Kelly Playing with Full Confidence
The Las Vegas Raiders defense looks to take the next step to be a top defense in the National Football League this season. The Raiders want to be better and be able to set up the offense well in 2025. The Raiders' defense was a strong unit last season, and they will look to be that again this season. The Silver and Black will look a lot different this season because of all the moves they made this offseason.
The one position that a lot of people talk about when they talk about the Raiders' defense is the cornerback position. That position is different from one year ago. The starters that started last season for the team are not there anymore. But the Raiders are going with cornerbacks they believe in and have good size. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in the cornerbacks he has in place for the team.
A player that is making a lot of noise this week with all the opportunities the Raiders coaching staff is giving him is Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Kelly had a good game in the first preseason matchup last week, and he took that momentum into this week. The coach gave him first-time reps on the defensive side of the ball, and he took advantage of it. He played well this past weekend in the second preseason game, and Kelly has put the coaching staff on notice.
Kyu Blu Kelly
"Honestly, the game has really slowed down for me, and I feel confident going out there where I can see concepts more easily now," said Kyu Blu Kelly. "I can see receivers' releases and where they stem their routes. So everything is slowing down. It is slowing down nicely."
"That is how I am as a person. Day in and day out, you know, no matter whether I have a good day or a bad day, got to stay the same. Just chalk it up and go balls out the next day."
"My dad has always told me, your time will come. You do not know when or how, but just mentally be ready because I have the physical tools. It was always there. So when you get into those big moments, just know you trained for this and you are ready to go."
