A Defensive Addition the Raiders Must Consider
Heading into the 2025 season, the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive backfield has plenty of questions surrounding it. Las Vegas hopes their defensive line will be able to generate enough pressure to help a largely unproven group of cornerbacks.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports has an idea of someone the Raiders could benefit from adding.
"The Raiders have overhauled their organization this offseason by bringing in Pete Carroll as head coach and then trading for Geno Smith to serve as Las Vegas' starting quarterback. While they added intriguing pieces like running back Ashton Jeanty and wideout Jack Bech at the NFL Draft, the secondary has the potential to be an Achilles' heel for the organization," Sullivan said.
"Third-round rookie Darien Porter could factor into one of the starting spots on the boundary, but there's not much promise beyond that. The Raiders did sign Eric Stokes in March, but given that it's simply a one-year, $4 million deal, he shouldn't be looked at as a lock to be a bona fide starter."
Sullivan noted that the Raiders play in a division that boasts several of the league's best quarterbacks and could use all the help they can get in their defensive backfield.
"Similar to Minnesota, adding Samuel Jr. would give the Raiders another dice roll as they look for stability in the secondary. And they'll need it playing in an AFC West division that consists of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix," Sullivan said.
After joining the Raiders earlier this offseason, Stokes explained what type of player he is and what can be expected of him in Las Vegas. After missing significant time due to injuries before last season, he played in all 17 games last season for the Green Bay Packers.
He hopes the productive season he had last season, while not missing any games eases any doubts regarding his durability.
“A person that's going to give it my all. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm going to laugh, I’m going to smile. Anytime you see me, I'm always happy. I'm always going to show respect to everybody, but in between them lies, I'm hungry. I'm a competitor. I hate to lose. So, at the end of the day, you are going to get a dog pretty much fighting,” Stokes said.
“I had a good season last year. I'm happy that I was able to play 17 games to go ahead and get that knock off of me to where people are like, ‘He can't play 17 games and is he truly healthy?’ So, being able to play 17 games, I was just happy for that. It was a blessing for that. But after that, everything else was good, so I just can't wait to come out here and show everybody what I really got to offer.”
