The Positions the Raiders Will Focus on at the Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders should be at the front of the line to watch several position groups during the NFL Combine.

The Raiders have several holes and depth issues across the board on their roster. The NFL Combine will give them a better look at many of the players they could potentially add in the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas should be in for a huge offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback

The Raiders must address the cornerback position more thoroughly than they have lately. Las Vegas needs multiple dependable cornerbacks, regardless of what happens with veteran cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency this summer.

The Raiders have routinely been mocked to spend premium draft picks on the cornerback position in recent drafts for a reason. With 10 draft picks and a desperate need for more than just one cornerback, it only makes sense for the Raiders to focus on cornerbacks at the combine.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (DB25) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, the need could be so dire that they pretend not to be as interested in the position as they are, or should be, to throw other cornerback-needy teams off their trail. If Stokes leaves in free agency, few teams in the league will need more cornerbacks than the Raiders.

Las Vegas will likely find at least one cornerback in free agency, but filling the position with multiple players they can develop would be smart.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Last offseason, the Raiders believed wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton would help move the offense forward. For reasons within and outside of both players' control, that did not happen. Even assuming both players progress this offseason, Las Vegas needs to become more explosive.

This will require them to add to the wide receiver position, as they need more legitimate pass-catching options. As bad as the Raiders' offensive line and quarterback play were in 2025, having no wide receivers for defenses to worry about made those problems even worse.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU wideout Jack Bech during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receiver is another position the Raiders are likely to address via both free agency and the NFL Draft. However, if they can add a solid wide receiver with their second or third-round pick in this year's draft, it would only add value to the presence of Bech, Thornton, and presumably Fernando Mendoza.

Offensive Line

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (OL27) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders allowed more sacks than any other team in the league, which partially led to Geno Smith leading the league in interceptions. Las Vegas' offensive line also allowed running back Ashton Jeanty to be contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on nearly 80 percent of his total yards.

Veteran lineman Kolton Miller has been injured for much of the past two seasons. Even with him healthy, the Raiders' line still needs additional depth at worst. At best, the unit may need multiple starters. Las Vegas should be one of the main teams locked in on offensive linemen at the combine.

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (OL58) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.