The Name of the Game for the Raiders in 2025
There were several reasons the Las Vegas Raiders struggled last season, primarily injuries. The Raiders were ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball, impacting their ability to field a competitive football team for much of the season.
While the Raiders often kept games close for the first half or so, things usually got out of hand as games continued into the fourth quarter. Now, under new leadership, the Raiders aim to become a more competitive team, even if it does not necessarily translate to immediate wins.
Following minicamp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll quickly explained his mindset on increasing the competition in and around the organization this offseason.
"You’re either competing or you're not. We ain’t letting up now. You saw that we just signed a guy, or got a guy committed yesterday, and we're going to keep working it. There's no time to turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it," Carroll said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby noted the significant emphasis placed on competition within the Raiders' facility. A new coaching staff has introduced a new approach to doing things.
"It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be," Crosby said.
"And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
