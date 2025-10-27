The Cost of the Raiders’ Offseason Misfires Is Becoming Clear
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to draft a running back high was bound to be dissected for years to come.
Raiders' Curious Decision
Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently analyzed the offseason moves of every team in the National Football League. Barnwell was not a fan of most of the Raiders' offseason moves, especially drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with one of the top picks in the draft.
"When I wrote about rookie running backsearlier this month, I tried to make it clear that I don't pin much of Jeanty's slow start on him. At the same time, a team doesn't draft a running back with the sixth pick unless it thinks he can be a transcendent player, and Jeanty has mostly been unable to overcome the offensive dysfunction in Las Vegas," Barnwell said.
"Taking a running back that high in what was regarded as the deepest RB class in recent memory was always a curious choice, and Vegas' other top-100 picks (wideout Jack Bech, cornerback Darien Porter and offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant) have yet to make an impact, too."
After initially being cautious to not overwork him too early, the Raiders have gradually increased Jeanty's workload. It is a long season, the Raiders have a poor offensive line and few receiving threats beyond Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, adding pressure onto Jeanty.
Heading into Week 7, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted that Jeanty, and the rest of the Raiders' rookies are coming along nicely.
"I think it's helping. But again, all of us, we're all developing and, like I said, we're all in this thing together. Young guy, old guy, we all got to get better every single week. Jack's [Bech] been doing a great job with that. He works extremely hard. He's preparing himself, he's studying the playbook,” Smith said.
“He's in the right spots. He knows what to do, and that's half the battle. And then obviously going out there and making things happen, catching the ball, doing all the things that he's great at, that's another part of it. So as we continue to grow throughout the season, his opportunities will be more and more, and I think we'll do great with him."
