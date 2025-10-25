Evaluating the Next Critical Step for Raiders' Tyree Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders used a premum draft pick on defensive lineman Tyree Wilson knowing that he would be a project that needed time, patience and good coaching. Three coaching staffs later, many are still looking for Wilson to consistently make a noticeable impact for Las Vegas on gamedays.
What Wilson Needs
The Raiders were hoping Wilson would take the next step this season, but few things have gone the Raiders had hoped or expected they would this season. Still, that gives Wilson even more incentive to make an impact. At this point in his career, it is fair to expect more from Wilson.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently shared his thoughts on the former first round draft pick, noting that he and his coaching staff still believe in Wilson and have plans for him moving forward. Las Vegas needs more from Wilson and the defense as a whole in order to improve this season.
"We're planning on him in the middle of the rotations. He's going. He's doing well. He's playing really hard. His effort has been consistent. He's such a great physical athlete that it shows up. You see the big hits and you see the overwhelming plays that he can make coming off blocks and things like that. So, I still think his best is ahead of him, and we're really excited that he's contributing in such a big way," Carroll said.
During the Bye Week, Raiders Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard explained where he believes Wilson has improved and where Wilson can still use more improvement. Wilson's physical traits are undeniable. However, there are other aspects of his game that he must improve upon.
"When he knows what to do, he is playing faster. When he is hesitant, which we are trying to eliminate those, that is when the poor plays show up. Against Tennessee, he was playing fast, really disruptive in the run game,” Leonard said.
"Everything with Tyree, he knows what to do, it is just the consistency of doing it. We talk about that. Now, it comes down to just a focus thing. Doing it every single time. To me, the Tennessee game jumps out. He was really disruptive and was confident in everything that he was doing."
