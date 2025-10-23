One Key Raiders Veteran to Lean On After the Bye
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the results they want but there are still a few positive aspects of this year's Raiders team.
Underrated Veteran Presence
The Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert during the offseason to add a veteran presence to what is a young group of running backs. Mostert is the oldest running back on the roster and has enough experience to warrant seeing more playing during the season.
Las Vegas' group of running backs has benefited in one way or another from Mostert's arrival, even though it has been a quiet season for the veteran back. Mostert still provides the Raiders with value.
During the Bye Week, Raiders Running Backs Coach Deland McCullough explained how Mostert earned more playing time after initially rarely playing this season. Mostert went from not seeing the field to becoming the team's backup running back behind Ashton Jeanty.
“Well, I think Raheem, as we got closer to the end of training camp and into the beginning of the season, Raheem started playing better and practicing better. He really showed us some of the things we wanted to see on a consistent basis. The opportunity came, we said, “Hey, listen, let's do something different this particular week and kind of see what kind of spark Raheem kind of gives us," McCullough said.
“He clearly gave us a spark with a couple of runs that he got. He is a great guy to have in the room, also. When he is up and active, he provides you with a really strong spark that you are happy to have.
Mostert gives the Raiders experience at the running back position that they did not have before his arrival. McCullough noted the many ways Mostert helps the Raiders' running back room on and off the field
"I think he has a lot of impact. He is a vocal guy, he thinks positively. He provides expertise. He makes things easier for them, as far as the management and keeping the guys all on track. Obviously, it is my job to coach and make sure things are tight overall, but Raheem believes in what we are doing, and all of the guys have a great relationship with him," McCullough said.
