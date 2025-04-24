Raiders Must Add to Geno Smith's Supporting Cast
The Las Vegas Raiders primary concern entering the offseason was upgrading their quarterback position. After the last two seasons were derailed largely by the lack of competent play from the quarterback position, new Raiders general manager John Spytek traded for Geno Smith.
Two offseasons ago, the Raiders moved on from Derek Carr and handed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a ton of money after he had just recovered from a foot injury. It quickly turned into a move with a domino effect still impacting the Raiders two seasons later.
The Garoppolo experiment failed miserably, as he quickly became the league-leader in interceptions thrown. He did not look healthy in any game he started in with the Raiders, before being benched halfway through his lone season with the team.
The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and named Aidan O'Connell their starting quarterback. O'Connell played well as a starter but, in addition to his limitations, one of the biggest issues O'Connell faced was a deteriorating supporting cast.
Entering last season, many believed the Raiders had one of the worst offensive supporting casts in the National Football League. While Las Vegas' offensive weapons are undoubtedly more talented than that, the Raiders need help at their offensive skill positions.
Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers' production while playing with three different quarterbacks should give the Raiders confidence that they have two quality pass catching options. Bowers may be the best tight end in football, but things will likely be harder for him next season.
Bowers will not catch any teams by surprise next season and defensive coordinators will have plenty of film on the talented tight end to dissect. Things being harder on Bowers, means things being harder on Meyers, who will already receive extra attention after his 1,000-yard season.
Meyers and Bowers are two skill position players the Raiders can count on heading into next season. Assuming Chip Kelly can figure out how to use Tre Tucker, the Raiders should feel good about his gradual growth, even in offensive systems that failed to properly utilize him.
The Raiders offense added running back Raheem Mostert earlier this offseason. Aside from Mostert, Meyers, and Bowers, the Raiders' skill positions consist of Tucker, Ramel Keyton, and Alex Bachman.
That is not too far off from the level of offensive talent the Raiders started last season with, and it is not enough to outscore quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, or even Bo Nix. While there is reason to be excited about Smith's arrival, there is only so much he can do.
Las Vegas must add to Smith's supporting cast as soon as possible.
