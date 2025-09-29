Raiders' Geno Smith Clears Air on Backbreaking Turnovers
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback position has been a point of contention for most of the past two seasons. Las Vegas fielded one of the league's worst group of quarterbacks each of the past two seasons.
After trading for Geno Smith during the offseason, the Raiders believed they had found their answer at quarterback. It is clear the Raiders still have work to do at quarterback and elsewhere.
On leading the NFL in interceptions and what he needs to do to fix that…
Smith: "Number one, take care of the ball and not throw interceptions. That's the simplest way I can put it. First of all, I owe it to my teammates to go out there and play better. I felt like we had a great week of practice, I felt like the process was there.
I felt like I was feeling good about what I was seeing, the game-plan was great, guys fought their tails off. The guys deserved to get this win, and I let those guys down. There's a lot of things I'm going to have to fix within myself, and that's the reality. I'm not going to sugar coat it, I got to be a lot better, and I am a lot better, but it hasn't showed up. The guy that I'm supposed to be hasn't showed up yet. I'll take pride in fixing this stuff."
On if its anger, disappointment, frustration or an all the above response to a game like this...
Smith: "More so just anger, I know I got to be better. For me, as a player, I pride myself on my process, in the way that I go about things, and there's some things that I got to do better. I mean, it's flat out in terms of my play on the field. Like I said, we had a great week of practice, preparation was there, guys were dialed in.
You saw how Ashton [Jeanty] ran the ball today. You saw how the line played today. You saw how our guys were getting open, and how our defense played. How our crowd was electric throughout the game. If you look at the difference in the game it was the turnovers. Simply put, I got to be better."
On if Geno Smith got the chance to talk to Ashton Jeanty after a breakout moment he had today…
Smith: "Ashton [Jeanty] had a great day. He's a great player. He's the guy who we've always seen. I've been in this thing long enough to know how it goes. One week you're the best, one week you're the worst, and that's just how it goes. But the reality is that you got to stay within yourself and play your game. For him, he's only going to get better.
Our team's only going to get better, offense is only going to get better, and I'm for damn sure going to get better. I ain't hanging my head about nothing. That's just not how I am. But I am frustrated. I am upset the way that I turned the ball over and gave those guys chances and gave our defense short fields to play with, and they're playing like that. I'm putting us in tough situations over and over again. And, like I said, that's on me. I'm not going to look anywhere else but at myself when it comes to that."
