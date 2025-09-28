Breaking Down the Offensive Issues the Raiders Still Need to Fix
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders implemented several changes on both sides of the ball this offseason. However, its offense underwent the most change from top to bottom. Las Vegas made sweeping changes on offense, hoping for a more competitive team.
Raiders' Budding Weapon
The Raiders were competitive in Week 1 but struggled to move the ball in Week 3 and Week 4, as their starting right guard did not play either of the previous games. Las Vegas' offense has struggled mightily in their first few weeks attempting to execute Kelly's gameplan against opposing teams.
Las Vegas spent much of the first three games of the season trying to figure out what they could and could not do well against opposing teams. Las Vegas is in its first season under Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
Still, the Raiders have been able to finally find a consistent spot in its offense for wide receiver Tre Tucker. Following practice earlier this week, Carroll explained how Tucker's emergence has been partially because him and partially because of quarterback Geno Smith.
"No, it's a combination. Geno [Smith] really did get back on track, and he played like he plays. The week before was something different, and it was great to see him come back like that. He took advantage of Tre [Tucker] and his opportunities. Tre was fortunate on a couple opportunities. The concepts really fit the concept of their defense, got behind them a couple times,” Carroll said.
“We didn't get him a couple times too. There was other opportunities that we could have gone to him. So, Tre took advantage of it. Geno was on point, and there were some real nice calls there to get him open for the touchdowns. Tre's had a really good start to this season, and he's been very consistent. He's come through in big ways, and it's just really indications of more to come. We got to keep going to him because he's making things happen."
Las Vegas' offense must continue taking strides over the next few weeks, especially along the offensive line. The Raiders have to find a way to find their footing and not let the season spiral out of control.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.