Raiders' Geno Smith Continues to Impress
Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith and the offense had a better showing in their second preseason game. The offense looked sharp, and he had the offense clicking when they had the starting unit on the field. It was a good showing, and he looked better when you looked at the film from last weekend's game.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense wants to be better this season and they want to be able to do different things. They want to be able to throw the ball short, middle, and deep. They want to be able to run the ball effectively. That will set up more of their play action game. They want to be able to keep the offense on the field when they are facing a third down. And also be confident when they are going for it on fourth down, and they need to convert.
There are many different ways an offense can beat a defense, but the Raiders know that there will be times when their offense will need to make adjustments. If they can do that, that will give them a better chance to win a lot of games this season. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a lot of different offenses and ways the Raiders offense can be a challenge for any defense, but if the offense cannot get all the plays in order and know what they are doing, Kelly cannot run different styles of offense.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Geno Smith on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Geno Smith
"After watching the film, Geno Smith was even more impressive for me," said Carpenter. "His command of this offense, I am surprised. I just am ... Everywhere that Chip Kelly has been, nobody has just grasped the offense. Geno has been masterful. A couple of passes, I think, that he would have wanted back but again, what did he do? He put both of those passes, one especially, where only his guy can get it. Just out of his reach."
"Was it not wonderful to see a quarterback overthrow somebody and not have a guy have to stop on a burner route and wait for the ball to get knocked down or intercepted? Geno is impressive.
