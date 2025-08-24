What We Learned from the Raiders' Preseason Finale
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last few weeks implementing a new offensive scheme to go along with many new offensive players.
The Around the NFL Staff from NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss against the Cardinals and noted that the Raiders' starting offense had an efficient night. This was primarily the case because of quarterback Geno Smith and Dont'e Thornton.
The two connected for the team's biggest play of the night.
"In his lone series, Geno Smith led the Raiders on a nine-play, 50-yard scoring drive that ended with his first touchdown pass in three appearances this August, but who was at the receiving end of that throw might be huge for how the wide receiver depth chart shakes out going into the 2025 season. Rookie Dont'e Thornton secured that 17-yard strike from Smith, but the nature of that back-shoulder catch was evidence of the rapport they've built over training camp," the Around the NFL Staff said.
"Thornton, who finished with two catches for 26 yards and a TD on three targets, figures to have a sizable role behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. He's been battling for that spot against veteran Collin Johnson and rookie Jack Bech this summer, who each had one reception on Saturday night. Thornton's grab was perhaps the biggest of the preseason for the Raiders' first-team offense, and it might've just put him over the top."
Building a Connection
Following training camp, Smith noted how his connection with Thornton is coming along. The two have worked hard in training camp in an effort to improve.
"Yeah, I think it all works together. We want to make sure that all of our entire offense has to work together. And so yeah, I mean we've hit on some deep balls. We've also missed on some, some that I thought we should have had, but those are things that we can improve on. And then for me, it's always about being efficient. You want to be efficient," Smith said.
"I want to be a high completion percentage guy. I want to make sure that we're efficient on third downs and in the red zone scoring touchdowns. So, we've got to make the right plays, and we got to take what they give us, but we also got to push it. And so, I think we're doing a good job with that, but long ways to go. We've got to keep getting better."
