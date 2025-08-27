Raiders Predicted to Field Several Fantasy Stars in 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking a lot more hopeful coming into the 2025 NFL season compared to their prospects last year. With Head Coach Pete Carroll controlling things from the sidelines and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly calling the plays, there's especially a lot of optimism surrounding the offense.
It's not just a new system, though. The Raiders also added quite a bit of on-field talent that should significantly raise the ceiling on their attack. Free agent signee Geno Smith should be a huge upgrade under center over last season's quarterbacks, Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder.
The ground game should also look significantly better with a running back room featuring sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty and veteran Raheem Mostert. With all the new talent and the systematic overhaul, plenty of people are buying into Las Vegas fielding a strong offense and multiple viable fantasy football targets. However, that might not translate into actual team success for a franchise still rebuilding.
Raiders could win some fantasy leagues
The Las Vegas Raiders have a whole host of exciting talent, but there are still plenty of holes in the roster. The defense has a bunch of question marks. The offensive line could be better this year, and it'll definitely be an upgrade over what Geno Smith had with the Seattle Seahawks last season, but they're not expected to be an elite unit by any means.
The Athletic's Dalton Del Don is predicting the Raiders to take a few steps forward, but also acknowledges the steep climb they're facing this year:
"Geno Smith is a dramatic upgrade over Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder... Las Vegas’ coaching staff experienced improvement as well during the offseason. The Raiders are also due for better luck after somehow recovering the lowest percentage of fumbles on offense (just 18.8%!) and the second lowest on defense (25.0%) last season. But an incredibly difficult division and a historically bad net rest differential will be tough to overcome."
However, Del Don does see a path for Las Vegas to end up with several high-level fantasy football performers this season. His predictions for the team were:
"Ashton Jeanty wins Offensive Rookie of the Year; Brock Bowers records 100+ receptions again and scores more touchdowns as a sophomore; and Jakobi Meyers finishes as a top-30 fantasy wideout, while Dont’e Thornton easily outscores Jack Bech."
It might not be what they're hoping for in 2025, but if those predictions come to fruition, it would be a great first step in Pete Carroll's new regime. Any fantasy drafters targeting the Raiders would be absolutely thrilled with those results.
