2 Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Preseason Finale vs. Cardinals
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their preseason ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign with a 10-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That dropped them to 0-2-1 in this year's exhibitions, but the team was able to glean plenty of encouraging takeaways for new head coach Pete Carroll to build upon moving forward.
The starting offense got just one series against the Cardinals, but they took full advantage in their only drive. Geno Smith went 2-of-3 passing for 26 yards and a touchdown. He's looked extremely comfortable in the Raiders' new system under Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
This bodes well for Las Vegas' chances to get off to a fast start in the 2025 season in their Week 1 matchup versus the New England Patriots. The Raiders still have plenty of work to do with their roster, but their offense is built to compete from Day 1 of Carroll's new regime. They proved that again in their loss to the Cardinals.
Raiders' offense could produce multiple viable fantasy performers in the 2025 NFL season
1. Offensive Line looks impressive
The Las Vegas Raiders didn't make too many changes to their offensive line ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Instead, they're banking on the continued development of Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, and Dylan Parham to form a solid unit alongside left tackle Kolton Miller.
They have one open starting spot left to fill, whether that be inserting Jordan Meredith at center and shifting JPJ to guard or having free agent acquisition Alex Cappa or third-round pick Caleb Rogers at right guard. Against the Cards, Las Vegas rolled with Miller at LT, Parham at LG, Meredith at C, JPJ at RG, and Glaze at RT.
That group performed well, keeping Geno Smith clean and opening up lanes for their running backs to tally 24 rushing yards to set up a touchdown strike. This bodes well for the fantasy prospects of Ashton Jeanty, Smith, the Raiders' pass-catchers, and pretty much everyone in Las Vegas.
2. Dont'e Thornton Jr. reaffirms fantasy sleeper status
The bulk of the Raiders' passing game will revolve around Geno Smith finding Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. Tre Tucker has some enticing potential as a deep-threat WR2, too, especially with Smith's arm and willingness to go downfield.
Las Vegas has another long-ball target emerging, though, with rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. Thornton Jr. was actually the second wide receiver the Raiders took in the draft, but training camp and preseason have set him up to emerge as the team's third option at wideout behind Meyers and Tucker.
He caught the lone touchdown of the night for Las Vegas, showcasing his nose for the end zone. He could quickly wind up becoming one of Smith's favorite targets and become a viable fantasy player.
