A Critical Connection for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have rounded out their offense nicely with quality offseason moves. With training camp well under way, the Raiders are working hard to put the pieces together.
Following training camp, Smith explained how things are coming along between him and his new center. Of all the moving pieces the Raiders have had this offseason, Powers-Johnson and Smith will depend more on each other than any other two players on the team.
"Jackson and I have already developed a tight bond. And from the minute I signed to the team, he flew out to Miami, and we were able to just kind of sit down and talk, just get to know him as a person. Love that guy," Smith said.
"He's an extremely hard worker. Him and Maxx [Crosby] are tied at the hip. Those guys work every single day. It's about repetition with us, so a lot of field work, a lot of classroom work, and he's doing a great job already. But for us, man, it's just about getting better each and every day and staying focused."
Following training camp, Powers-Johnson explained that he understands the importance of his relationship with Smith this upcoming season. As the only two players who touch the ball every offensive snap, Powers-Johnson and Smith must be on the same page.
"He's the quarterback, man. I mean, the relationship between me and him has to be perfect, and I really take pride in that. And in the past, I've had good relationships with my quarterbacks, but I want a great relationship. I want to be just as close with him than I am with my brothers," Powers-Johnson said.
"So, yeah, first opportunity I got to go see him in his hometown. It's crucial, no brainer, let's go see him. And it just happened to be Fort Lauderdale, Miami, so had some good food down there."
Smith and Powers-Johnson have the potential to have a productive relationship with each other on the field, as Powers-Johnson prides himself on not allowing sacks. The second-year center also has the mental and physical capacity to play arguably the most critical position on the offensive line.
Powers-Johnson, having an entire offseason to prepare as the Raiders' starting center, should benefit from this, as should an upgrade at the quarterback position.
Las Vegas needs both Smith and Powers-Johnson to cultivate a close bond, as their connection will play a significant role in the season.
