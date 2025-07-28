WATCH: Raiders Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon Speaks Following Camp
HENDERSON, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders made many changes this offseason. However, Special Team Coordinator Tom McMahon is one of the few constants for the Silver and Black this season. The Raiders hope he can maximize the potential of their special teams unit.
McMahon spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Patrick Graham was just saying that even though he hasn't coached you before that it seems like you're on the same wavelength, that you kind of know what each other's thinking without talking. What ways have you seen that come across?
Roberts: "It's kind of crazy, it's like growing up in the same household but in a different generation, but the household didn't change, it's kind of the same. So, like when he talks, like I'm just kind of zoned in on it. I've spent a lot of time with PG [Patrick Graham] and stuff like that. We only get a certain amount of time in the building, and shoot, I'm trying to pull up on PG at his house and everything like, 'Hey, let's talk a little ball,' because we only get so much time in the building.
"But just knowing how PG came about and his pedigree and his philosophy behind the game, I just know like it's never moment I can't text him or pull up on him or just ask him, 'Man, let's talk ball,' because I know, man. I'm telling you, PG is the type of guy he wakes up in the morning, he thinks about football. He can be eating something, he's thinking about football. He can be watching the UFL, he can be watching them play, and just start calling plays because he's that locked in. Man, he's a great coach and probably an even better person, man. He's a man of integrity, but at the same time when it comes to this football, he's not cheating the process and stuff like that. I love just being around that, and like I said, just knowing where he started, I can kind of talk his language and feel where he's coming from with certain things.
"I can kind of beat him to the punch on certain things, not trying to, but I'm just like, 'Would you like to do this?' Or, 'If we see this, I know you called this one, would you like to get into that' type stuff and he said, 'Nah, hold off on it right now, it may be too much,' and I'm like, 'okay,' but he knows like I'm seeing where he's going with it just from us kind of being in the same system and similarities. Obviously, he's created his own type of schematics around defense, but he's still pulling from the same type of trees, and he's just blending them all together."
