Why the Raiders Won't Regret Passing Up on Shedeur Sanders
For the most part, the Las Vegas Raiders had an amazing draft class where they addressed some of their most prominent needs. Their quick turnaround may not be acknowledged by some, but they will be one of the most improved teams in the NFL next season.
There was a time when it felt like the Raiders were destined to draft Shedeur Sanders. Then, they traded for Geno Smith, and it felt like those chances diminished, but still a possibility. Especially as the draft crept closer and closer, Sanders kept sliding and sliding.
The biggest problem with Sanders to the Raiders was whether he was worth the sixth overall pick. Thankfully, John Spytek didn't overthink that decision and chose the safe route, and made the smart choice of drafting Ashton Jeanty.
However, once Sanders fell out of the first round, it was a real possibility for the Raiders to snag him on top of drafting Jeanty, and have the two future faces of their franchise. Despite Sanders having a storied connection with Tom Brady, the Raiders continued to let him slide until he finally got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
It's wildto think about how there was a point in time where he was predicted to not even make it to the sixth overall pick, but will the Raiders regret their decision on passing up on Sanders repeatedly? The Raiders didn't address their need at quarterback until the sixth round, where they drafted Cam Miller.
Despite the Raiders trading for Smith, I believe they're still in need of a franchise quarterback for their future. Smith has at most three more years where his play will remain consistent before his age catches up with him. The Raiders have to capitalize on this window while Jeanty and Brock Bowers are still on their rookie deals; they can't afford to fumble around with quarterbacks like they did last year.
If they want to maximize their chances of turning back into contenders, the transition from Smith to their next quarterback has to be seamless, they cannot afford to have a down year while they have Jeanty on such a cheap deal. At the very least, Sander's floor is high, and his accuracy is one of the best in his class.
With that said, the Raiders want to win now. Passing on Sanders is a smart move for the 2025 season, because the Raiders have their No. 1 quarterback for the next few seasons in Smith and can address his future replacement down the road.
If the Raiders didn't feel comfortable starting him this year due to his deficiencies as a prospect, it would've been perfect to have him sit for this year and get adjusted to the NFL -- but that would have meant one less pick to help the offensive line, defense or the wide receiver room.
Only when looking back will we be able to see if the Raiders made a mistake or if they did a good job in avoiding him in the draft process.
