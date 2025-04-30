Raiders' Clear Offseason Improvements Not Yet Recognized By All
The Las Vegas Raiders have made many changes since the offseason began to turn their franchise around and instill a new culture in Las Vegas. That begins up top with a change in general manager and head coach, John Spytek and Pete Carroll, respectively.
Spytek's first draft as the Raiders' new general manager was an outstanding success, addressing the team's needs while also not overthinking their first-round pick. The Raiders most likely drafted next year's OROY in Ashton Jeanty, and that isn't possible if Spytek overthinks that decision.
Carroll is a Hall of Fame head coach with tons of experience, and what he'll bring to this Raiders locker room cannot be overstated. He knows the highs and lows of running an NFL team, and by bringing him in, the Raiders are entrusting him with the task of reinvigorating this team and rallying them to combat a difficult conference.
Not to mention, Carroll may have played a part in their decision to trade for and extend the contract of Geno Smith. Smith gives their offense the highest ceiling they've had since they initially traded for Davante Adams, except this iteration of the Raiders offense is arguably better.
They still have their rookie phenom from last year, Brock Bowers. He shone last year despite inconsistent quarterback play, so imagine what he can do with improved play calling and a quarterback with far more accuracy than Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.
Despite their strong efforts to turn their franchise around, they are still often overlooked when predicting the landscape of the NFL next season. Kyle Soppe is a sports writer for Pro Football & Sports Network, and he recently released an article predicting what next year's NFL playoffs will look like.
In this article, the Raiders aren't even mentioned despite all of the other teams in the AFC West predicted to make the playoffs. There's even a portion of the article dedicated to teams who are close to making it but won't, and the Raiders still aren't there.
I believe the Raiders will be one of the most improved teams next season, and it's possible that they don't make the playoffs next season, but I believe too many analysts are quick to dismiss just how much the Raiders have improved from last season.
