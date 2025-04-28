What Is Cam Miller’s X-Factor?
Before the NFL draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were viewed as a team that needed to take a quarterback this year. Though they traded for Geno Smith, he doesn't give them a long-term answer at the position, and it doesn't seem like they have much faith in Aidan O'Connell.
Not too long ago, many analysts were predicting across multiple mock drafts that the Raiders would use the sixth overall pick on Shedeur Sanders or trade back into the first round for a prospect like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.
Instead, the Raiders had an amazing draft class where they drafted the best player available many times, as opposed to drafting based on need. Their selection of Ashton Jeanty in the first round will revolutionize their offense, and Jack Bech and Darien Porter will add physicality and an underdog mentality to the locker room.
This mentality resulted in a very successful draft class for the Raiders that sets them up nicely for the future, even if they aren't ready to compete for the division just yet. This also resulted in them not addressing their quarterback problem until day three of the NFL draft.
The first quarterback they took was Tommy Mellott, but they'll likely transition him into a wide receiver in the NFL. Just two picks later in the fifth round, the Raiders selected Cam Miller 215th overall from North Dakota State University.
Miller spent his entire collegiate career with the North Dakota State Bisons and got better year after year. In an online interview after he got drafted, Miller was asked about why he thought the Raiders targeted him among all the other quarterback prospects available.
"From every conversation I've had with the GM, he has talked to me about how they want to bring in people who are winners. People who've been accustomed and used to winning games, I think, that was really the X-Factor in their choice to take me in the draft".
In 2024, Miller threw for 3,251 yards on a 73.5 completion percentage, which set the school record previously held by Carson Wentz. He also threw 33 touchdowns on only four interceptions, while running the ball 145 times for 631 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.
In his five years at NDSU, Miller led the Bisons to two FCS titles, and his experience with winning will bring a much-needed culture shift to the locker room of Las Vegas. He likely won't see much playing time as a rookie, but could edge out O'Connell to see who's the backup quarterback behind Smith.
