How A Different Raiders Defense Showed Up in Week 6
The Las Vegas Raiders will go as far as their defense takes them. Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, their defense led them all the way to victory. They did so in impressive fashion.
Raiders' New Mode
The Raiders' defense played poorly against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. They entered their Week 6 matchup against the Titans. Las Vegas' defense did precisely that, to the tune of six sacks and three forced turnovers. Las Vegas' defense led them to victory.
Following the Raiders' win over the Titans, Carroll explained the defense's mentality heading into Week 6. The Raiders' defense played its best this season, helping the offense overcome a slow start to pull away and secure the win.
"Yeah, we were in a different mode. We had a great sudden change. We went out there as well, we did get a turnover, first drive off the field. I mean, there were so many statement opportunities, and we made them. Had them backed up, get the ball away from them, set up a score, all of those positive things," Carroll said.
“I'm really fired up about the way they're playing, because we've been playing like this, but we haven't played complementary football well enough that you can recognize it. So, there were no real surprises as to what happened on defense today. It was just great that they could celebrate and get the ball off them.
Heading into Week 6, Caroll noted how much of a difference winning the turnover battle can be for a team. Las Vegas struggled to do so during the season's first five games. The Raiders' defense finally exploded against the Titans, completely wrecking Tennessee's offensive game plan.
“There is nothing more of a factor than the football, and you guys have been covering the game all your lives and all that, but when you get right down to it, there's nothing more important than that. If you don't give it up, you win 75% of time, if you just don't turn it over. So to be in the plus, it's important. We've got to get our numbers back up when we're in plus for the season. It's going to be a bit, but we're going to get there," Carroll said.
