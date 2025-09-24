No Moral Victories: Raiders Still Need Fixing
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Washington Commanders was not shocking. However, the way they lost undoubtedly was. Las Vegas was never in really all that competitive in the game after giving up a long kickoff return on the game's opening kickoff.
Where the Raiders Go Next
Las Vegas is a newly built team that still has flaws on its roster. Still, even after the disappointing loss and the fatal flaws that are there for all to see, Raiders quarterbak Geno Smith refused to get down on himself or his teammates following Sunday's loss.
“There’s a lot we can build on, but again, the game is about winning—that’s all. There are no moral victories, nothing I can say that I feel good about because we lost. I just know is the type of team we have. I believe in the guys we have. I believe in Raider Nation," Smith said.
"I know we can get this thing headed in the right direction. That’s what I’m focused on. I really want to get back to work, I can’t wait to get back to work, solve these problems, and come out next week with a new enthusiasm."
Las Vegas' offensive line has struggled mightily through the first three games of the season. Their failures have negatively impacted the entire team. Specifically, the Raiders' offensive line has not blocked well for Smith or running back Ashton Jeanty.
Smith noted how critical it is for the Raiders to establish a consistent ground game. For the Raiders to make that happen, they must improve in the trenches. Through three games, the Raiders have arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League.
“Extremely important, extremely important, but more importantly, we have to dominate the line of scrimmage, we have to own the line of scrimmage. That's football in a nutshell. If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can win a lot of games," Smith said.
"If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can control the turnover battle, get first downs, convert in the red zone, be great in situations, and you can win a lot of games. Theres a lot of things that we can do better, but I look forward to getting it right.”
