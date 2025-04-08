What Excites Geno Smith the Most About Joining the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders announced Geno Smith as their newest addition, as the veteran quarterback will take over the starting role in Las Vegas. The Raiders believe Smith solves their issues at the quarterback position and most believe they no longer need to draft a signal caller.
The Raiders have had arguably the worst quarterback situation of any team in the National Football League over the past two seasons. Las Vegas has unquestionably upgraded at the position and hope Smith will improve a struggling Raiders offense.
After spending the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith addressed the media for the first time as the Raiders quarterback. After spending noted what excites him the most about joining the Raiders.
"Yes, again, the thing that we're here to celebrate is the chance to go out there and win. I've always felt that the belief in myself is always going to be greater than the belief that anyone else can have for me, and I've always had that. And so, being a part of this here, very excited and very grateful for the opportunity, but the work is what matters the most, and that's what I'm looking forward to," Smith said.
"Maxx [Crosby] is a guy who I've played against, who has been a perennial All-Pro, but the thing that I love about him is he plays the entire game and he plays hard the entire game. That's something that is rare in this league, and that's something that when you look at a guy who's a leader on defense, if he can do it, everyone else can try and do that and everyone else can strive to be like Maxx. And so, I want to do the same thing. I want to be like Maxx. I want to play hard the entire game and leave it all out there on the field."
This should be a mutually beneficial relationship between Smith and the Raiders. He has been given a chance at a fresh start and the Raiders have a legitimate starting quarterback at an affordable cost.
The expectations surrounding Smith, head coach Pete Carroll and are fair, as it is well known how much help the Raiders' roster needs. All that Smith has to do is help elevate a 4-13 team while likely surrounded by more pieces on offense than the most recent Raiders quarterbacks.
