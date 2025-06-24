Former Super Bowl Champion Sounds Off on Raiders' Pete Carroll
A lot has changed in Las Vegas from a year ago. Now the Las Vegas Raiders are under the leadership of veteran NFL head coach Pete Carroll, who has a lot of experience in the game and will bring it out with the Silver and Black. Carroll took a year off last season, but he knew he was ready to get back into coaching at the NFL level, and when the Raiders came calling, he was the right man for the job.
This will not be the same Raiders team you have seen the last couple of seasons take the field in 2025. They are heading into a whole new direction.
Carroll has been good so far in every step of the way this offseason. He came in telling his players that it is a team process to get where they want to go. Carroll knows how to get struggling franchises and turn them into winning teams. He has a proven track record. Wherever he has gone, he has won a the highest level. That is what he is trying to bring with the Raiders starting next season.
"Listen, Pete Carroll is gonna be talking about that three-legged dog and what it is capable of," said former NFL player Andrew Whitworth on the Rich Eisen Show. "He is going to be showing the videos. He is going to have them hype. This is what he does. And you know what he is going to do. He is going to crush some teams dreams out there."
"Whatever your favorite team is when they play the Raiders, just know that whatever the Raiders' season looks like, they might beat them. Because that is who he is. And he is going to have those guys play. They've got talent already. But you know what Pete Carroll is going to do. That vibe and that energy and that locker room, they are going to think, they can take anybody down right now."
"I think, they might be a couple of steps away still, but I think they are a good football team. But Denver, I do not see any reason why they should not be a really good football team this year. A team that can really make some noise in the AFC."
The AFC West will be tough for the Raiders but do not be surprised if they are in it towards the end of the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!