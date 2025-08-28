Why the Raiders Are AFC's Most Underrated Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders made enough changes during the offseason to warrant optimism ahead of the 2025 season. However, Las Vegas' past few seasons are reason enough to ensure that optimism is cautious. Still, the Raiders deserve more credit for the offseason they had and their roster changes.
The Raiders Appear to Be Underrated
John Breech of CBS Sports recently analyzed the chances the eight teams that finished last in their respective divisions last season can win their divisions this season. He gave the Raiders the fourth-best chance of doing so.
"The Raiders might be the most underrated team in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Yes, they only won four games last season, but now they have Pete Carroll and Pete Carroll doesn't lose. During his 14 years in Seattle, he went to the playoffs 10 times, went to the Super Bowl twice and finished with a winning record in 11 of his 14 seasons. This guy only knows success. Carroll took over a five-win Seattle Seahawks team in 2010 and made the playoffs during his first year on the job," Breech said.
"One of the Raiders' biggest issues last year was at quarterback and Carroll has fixed that problem by bringing in someone he's extremely familiar with in Geno Smith. Carroll loves to win games by letting his defense and rushing attack carry the team and he's built a roster that should be able to help him do that."
Following training camp, Smith noted that whether it be him, or the team itself that is underrated, he tries his best to block out noise from outside the Raiders' building. As he enters his first season with the Raiders, Smith is only focused on the things he can control.
"Honestly, I don't know. I try to like do my best to not pay attention to the noise or the outside noise, but my goal is to be here for my guys. I don't really need the recognition or anything like that as long as I'm here for my guys and they know that I'm I got their back and that I'm going to go through with them," Carroll said.
"I'm not the guy who's just going to say, 'Hey, you guys need to be working hard.' No, I want to set the example and set the tone. So yeah, I mean, I don't know if I'm underrated or overrated. It doesn't really matter to me. I just focus on what I can control which is being there for my guys."
