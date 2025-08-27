5 Thoughts on Raiders' 53-Man Roster After Cutdown Day
The Las Vegas Raiders released their 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon. The roster had a few surprises. More importantly, the Raiders' 53-man roster gave insight into how Pete Carroll and the Raiders' front office feel about several position groups heading into the season.
Below are a few thoughts regarding the Raiders' roster moves.
1. Moving on from Greedy Vance is Interesting and Risky
The Raiders need cornerbacks. This is especially true after trading away Jakorian Bennett. Although the Raiders still have enough talented cornerbacks to warrant moving on from Vance, they would be wise to add him to their practice squad, should he make it through waivers.
However, there is a chance Vance does not make it through waivers. The talented corner had a solid training camp, making it hard to believe the Raiders could not find a roster spot for him.
He is arguably the biggest surprise of the moves Las Vegas made on cutdown day.
2. Sincere McCormick Was the Odd Man Out
McCormick started training camp in what appeared to be a position battle with running back Zamir White until White proceeded to have an impressive training camp. White also had a productive preseason, widening the gap between him and McCormick.
After drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, and adding Raheem Mostert, the Raiders had little need for McCormick heading into the season. However, he is a legitimate option for the Raiders' practice squad, should he clear waivers.
It would not be surprising if he does not clear waivers, as McCormick is undoubtedly a talented back. The Raiders simply do not have a need for four running backs, leaving McCormick as the odd man out.
There is Still Room for Lonnie Johnson
Las Vegas planned on using veteran safety Lonnie Johnson in many ways this upcoming season before he was injured in the team's mock game during training camp. Johnson's presence allowed Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to mix up his defense in multiple ways.
While Johnson's injury was unfortunate, the fact that the Raiders designated him to return speaks volumes.
4. Terrell Edmunds
The Raiders added Edmunds after training camp started, forcing the veteran safety to play catch-up. It appears the Raiders did not see enough from Edmunds in a short period to warrant keeping him on the 53-man roster.
After signing Jamal Adams in the offseason, the Raiders have a versatile option for their defense. Although Adams is slated to play linebacker, his years of experience at safety, combined with Johnson's expected return, likely played a part in the Raiders' decision to move on from Edmunds.
5. Zach Carter
Similar to the Raiders' group of cornerbacks, the Raiders' group of defensive tackles needs all the quality talent it can get. The Raiders' group of defensive tackles is deeper than their group of cornerbacks; games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage.
The defensive line is one of the most physically demanding position groups on the field. Las Vegas kept six players listed as defensive tackles, seven when considering defensive lineman Tyree Wilson.
While moving on from Carter is not necessarily a surprise, the move confirms the Raiders' confidence in the position group.
