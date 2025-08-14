The Raiders' Offense Continues to Gradually Improve in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense will receive most of the attention this season, as most of their offseason additions were on that side of the ball. This year's Raiders team will go as far as its offense takes them.
Following training camp, Smith noted how the Raiders' offense is coming along so far in training camp. With the Raiders' second preseason game coming up on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas has continued to work hard in training camp.
Following training camp, Raiders starting quarterback Geno Smith noted how well he and the rest of his teammates on offense have made progress during training camp. Still, their joint practice against and a preseason game against the 49ers will prove how much progress they have made and where they still need to improve.
"I think we're getting better each and every day. Obviously, it's going to be back and forth between us and the defense. Man, that's what you want. The defense out there making great plays. They've got great players as well, but I think we've gotten a lot more comfortable in the scheme," Smith said.
Offense Taking Steps
"We're executing and doing things a lot faster. We're making more adjustments, and so it's an ongoing process. It's always going to be like that. It's always going to be a developing situation. But we're at a really good spot right now. I feel really good about going into this game."
Following training camp, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer raved about how talented Smith is. After spending his first two seasons in the National Football League with some of the worst quarterbacks and playcallers in the league, Mayer and the Raiders are in a much better position.
Smith's arrival, along with Chip Kelly's should bode well for Mayer and several others. Smith's experience and accuracy will be a welcomed addition in Las Vegas, after years of not having either of those in most of their starting quarterbacks over the past two seasons.
"Yeah, Geno [Smith] is a great guy to have in the locker room. Big time vet, great leader, great leader in terms of holding people accountable. We don't want to jump offsides, we don't want to drop passes, we don't want to run the wrong routes, things like that. And that's the type of leader you want on your team leading your offense. But he's been nothing but professional since day one, since I met him in here. Really excited to get this thing going with him, too," Mayer said.
