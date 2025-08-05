This Raiders Rookie is Learning as Quickly as Possible
The Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. While in college at North Dakota State, Miller made a name for himself after a stellar career. Now in the National Football League, Miller faces a much stiffer road to success.
Las Vegas drafted Miller because they believe in his long term potential. Although the Raiders' top two quarterback positions are set, Miller is still a player the Raiders can take their time with and develop over the next few seasons.
Following training camp, Miller praised Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly and the scheme he is implementing for the Raiders' offense. Kelly will undoubtedly be a significant piece of the Raiders' success this season.
"I think Coach [Chip] Kelly does a great job of getting guys open and knowing who's out there. And obviously he has a great resume too, so trusting in his offense," Miller said.
"It's just been so much fun for me to just learn new concepts and stuff, where you've been running the same concepts for five years in college and now you get to the NFL playbook and there's thousands of different plays that you can run. 'How does this one work against this defense,' all this kind of stuff. So it's been really, really fun to learn it."
The Raiders hope they do not have to call on Miller this season, as that would mean their starting and backup quarterbacks are hurt. That is a nightmare scenario for any team. However, the Raiders will continue to develop Miller without having the pressure to win games immediately, like O'Connell.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has assembled a solid coaching staff and players of all talent levels on the roster. Now, players like Miller and others must make the most out of training camp.
So far, Miller has shown he belongs on the professional level. However, like most sixth-round picks in their first NFL training camp, Miller has also shown room for improvement. Still, he appears to be on the right track.
Time will tell how Miller does while in Las Vegas, as he has all the tools at his fingertips to ensure he is successful.
