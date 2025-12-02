Explaining 1 Critical Decision Made by the Raiders' Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders may have a losing record, but there is still room for growth over the remainder of the regular season.

Raiders' Moves

There is only so much the Raiders can acutally do to fix their team at this point in the season. However, after firing Chip Kelly, Las Vegas faced the Los Angeles Chargers with Greg Olson calling the plays. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll assessed the job Olson did on Sunday.

"Yeah, we're going to move in a good direction here. Really, it was drinking from the fire hose last week. It was as hard as it could get for those guys to get set up and get rolling,” Carroll said.

“I hope that we'll make some good improvement here. The process and during the week was much more like the one that we want. Communication for the players and to the coaches was good, and we'll see if we can just build on that."

Carroll went on to explain why the Raiders used Atonio Mafi and rookie Caleb Rogers at right guard, replacing Jordan Meredith.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“That’s about where it came out competing-wise. In practice, they both deserved to have a shot, so we wanted to get them on film and see what we can find out. Really anxious to see what that looks like and we’ll get back to it,” Carroll said.

On Monday, Carroll elaborated on the decision, noting that the battle for playing time at the right guard decision will likely continue through the next few weeks of the season. Las Vegas must figure out what they have aside from Meredith, as it is well known what he brings to the table.

"Yeah, I think I mentioned last night that during the competition of the week and then finding out that we weren't able to play Jordan [Meredith], I mean, that was all part of the factor. Those guys kind of balanced it out during the week. And so, we let them fight for their job,” Carroll said.

“And so, it's a good battle going on, and we'll continue that this week. We're getting hit way too much, and Geno [Smith] had threw a pretty good game, as far as the throwing part of it, but we're getting hit too much, and we're having trouble keeping people from getting in the backfield, particularly in the drop back game. And so, we have to shore that up. We did some things to help us in protection, but it didn't help us enough. So, we just got to get better."

