Why Raiders Must Jumpstart Struggling QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback issues have persisted into the start of another season; despite adding the best quarterback they have had in several seasons. Las Vegas' trade for Geno Smith made sense on paper but has yet to translate to the gridiron on game days.
The Raiders Have Work to Do
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith currently leads the National Football League in interceptions, with seven. Smith's turnovers have been one of the Raiders' most pressing issues this season, as Smith's interceptions have cost the Raiders at least one game.
Prior to practice this week, Smith explained that regardless of his struggles, there are always things for players to work on early in the season. This is especially the case for players joining a new team and learning a new playbook like Smith is doing.
"There's always things that are correctable, but I mean, you can't get those things back. That's just how life goes. Unfortunately that's what happened in that game, but I'm still confident in my guys, still confident in myself, still confident in the trajectory of this season and where this team can go," Smith said.
"So yeah, I mean, I would wish if you could look at things in hindsight, I mean yeah, you always think of things you can get better at, but the reality is you've got to make the plays when the plays are available. And so, that's kind of how I look at it."
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has repeatedly stuck by Smith's side through his early-season struggles. Las Vegas' first four games have been anything but ideal. While appreciative, Smith knows he must play better for himself and his teammates despite Carroll's pleasantries.
"Man, Coach [Pete] Carroll is the best. He's always going to be positive, love me up, say all the right things, keep my spirits high. But I'm too competitive to just go about it like that, man, that's just not how I roll," Smith said.
"Shoot, he's supposed to say that. My teammates are going to say they got my back. They're supposed to say that, and I know they do. But I owe it to those guys, like I told you, I owe it to them to play better."
