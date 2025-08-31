Why Raiders Are on Verge of Grave Mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at a crossroads with their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has been looking for an extension all offseason long, and the Raiders have not given it to him.
Earlier this week, Meyers asked for a trade from the team. But the Raiders do not look like they are interested in trading their top wide receiver. The Raiders have given extensions this offseason to key players like left tackle Kolton Miller, defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Meyers is the top receiving target for the veteran quarterback Geno Smith going into the season, and losing him this season would be tough for a Raiders receiving room that is full of young talent.
Meyers is coming off his best season with the Silver and Black. Last season seen Meyers reached the 1000-yard mark for the first time in his career. But the stat that is most impressive for Meyers is that he did not have a single drop pass last season. That is the type of pass catcher you want.
The Raiders are set to open up in New England next week in their first game of the 2025 season. It is unclear if Meyers will play in that game without an extension. But one thing he does know is that Meyers has done everything right this offseason.
He has not held out or talked about holding out. He has been there every step of the way this offseason with the new regime and his teammates. He even practiced with the team after he requested the trade. The Raiders need to give him an extension and make sure they have him playing on their team this season.
Jakobi Meyers Situation
"When we looked at this offense, we kept kind of going, who is playing receiver? Where is Jakobi lining up? Okay, who is opposite of Jakobi?" said NFL analyst Nate Tice on Yahoo Sports. "Looking at the receiver room, they are only carrying five at this point in time, and that is with Amari Cooper. It is not a deep receiving room."
It is interesting with Jakobi Meyers. Jakobi absolutely needs a pay raise. He is not getting $30 million, but he deserves to get more. Jakboi can be part of your top three pass catchers."
