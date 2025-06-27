Where the Raiders Will Still Need to Prove It
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded their quarterback earlier this offseason. The addition of Smith gives the Raiders the best quarterback they have had in several years.
Still, not everyone is completely sold on Smith's supporting cast in Las Vegas. Henry McKenna of FOX Sports listed one thing that could go wrong. He believes Smith's lack of success aside from his time in Seattle is worth noting.
"During his 11-year career, Smith was only good as a Seahawk, with a lot of help from a tremendously talented receiver group," he said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly spoke proudly of the veteran quarterback.
"Yeah, Geno can be a blessing to coaches. And I can attest to you to that. I think Geno is special. So yeah, I think you're spot on with that. I think he's got great leadership qualities. I think everybody is a byproduct of their environment, and I think how Geno came through his career - you look at the arcs of his career, being a high draft pick and going to New York, and then headed to San Diego, and then kind of almost restarting his career when he got with Pete [Carroll], but Pete brought him in as a backup, Russell [Wilson] was there," Kelly said.
"And then all of a sudden, earning the starting job, Russell gets traded, and now Geno gets to show what he can do. There's not a lot of guys that would have shown that resiliency. There's not a lot of guys that would have persevered through all of that. But I think you can look at him as a younger player, or you could look at him as an older coach and admire the journey that he's been on.
"Because it's hard to talk the talk if you have never walked the walk, and Geno has been in all those shoes, and I think that's one thing that really he can be - he's so relatable to everybody in this program because he's kind of lived that life. He's been a high draft pick, but he's also been a guy that has been told that a team doesn't want him. But the fact that he's done it and come out and to be the way he is now is really a testament to him. He's special, and we're really, really excited that we have him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Geno Smith's year.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.