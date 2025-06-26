The Raiders Hope the Strength of Their Defense Excels
The Las Vegas Raiders will once again enter a season expecting their defensive line to be the defense's biggest strength. However, the Raiders still have some questions along their defensive line with Christian Wilkins still rehabbing and Malcolm Koonce still on the mend.
Las Vegas has high hopes for its defensive line this upcoming season, which will be led by the always-dependable Maxx Crosby.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team's defensive line heading into the season. He ranked the Raiders' revamped group of linebackers as the 22nd-best in the league.
"There is not much continuity on the Raiders' defensive line, as edge defender Maxx Crosby and interior defender Adam Butler are the only players to have logged more than 550 snaps in 2024. Even under the assumption that Crosby gets back to full strength and elite play after undergoing surgery on his ankle, Las Vegas' defensive line is mediocre at best," Wasserman said.
"That is especially true if interior defender Christian Wilkins is forced to miss time in 2025 while he continues to recover from a season-ending injury, as reports suggest."
Following Organized Team Activities, Crosby noted how different things have been for the Raiders under new Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll. Crosby credited Carroll with instilling a constant sense of competition within the team, which should bring out the best in everyone.
"It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning. If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be," Crosby.
"And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves.
"And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him; it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Carroll and this season.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025