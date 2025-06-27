Raiders' Brock Bowers Raves About Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders will now turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
And Carroll is the right man for the job because he has proven to be able to turn things around for struggling teams. He has done it at the college level and the NFL level. Carroll is going to know how to handle the ups and downs of this team and how to get them going every single week, and not come out flat. This Raider team will be ready to come out and play hard every single week.
Carroll will come into the new season, with a lot of talent to work with. Carroll will go into the new season with a quarterback that he is very familiar with. Carroll and the Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Carroll and Smith go back to their time in Seattle together. It was important for Carroll to get his quarterback who knows will lead the way for the Raiders next season.
Carroll will also have All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in the middle of his offense, working the defense. Bowers will be an important piece for Carroll next season.
"He [Carroll] brings the energy, he brings the juice," said Raiders tight end Brock Bowers about Pete Carroll. "So it has been awesome being a part of that, and hopefully we get something special going in Vegas. I feel like we are coming together as a team; we brought some new guys in. And coach Carroll has been awesome. So I have been excited."
"He sees him out there wrestling people and hyping everyone up, and we have shoot offs in the team meetings sometimes. He gets people going, pretty fun."
Carroll will bring the energy all season long in 2025. The team will have to follow if they want to get things going in the right direction. It is going to be fun to watch this Raiders team next season, and even more so if they are winning a lot more games.
