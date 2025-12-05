Latest Proof the Raiders Need to Find Answers at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Geno Smith via trade over the offseason. Through 12 games, he has not been as advertised. However, Las Vegas' decision not to adequately address its offensive line has rendered the addition of Smith and others null and void.

Smith has things he needs to work on, but with the rate he has been pressured and sacked this season, few quarterbacks in the National Football League would fare much better. Still, Smith has a job to do and is getting paid handsomely to do it at a high level. He must improve.

Ranking Smith

Nick Shook of NFL.com recently ranked every quarterback in the NFL heading into Week 14 of the season. Shook ranked Smith as the 28th-best quarterback in the league, which landed him in the fifth tier of quarterbacks in Shook's rankings. Still, the Raiders' issues on offense go far beyond Smith.

"Geno Smith is playing behind the worst offensive line in the NFL, doesn't have any support from Las Vegas ' nonexistent running game, and is frequently asked to just figure it out. He did a pretty good job of that in Week 13, tossing a couple of touchdown passes to Brock Bowers. That was all the scoring the Raiders could muster," Shook said.

As the Raiders prepare to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14, they must find a way to get Bowers more involved than they were against the Chargers last week and more involved than they were the last time they faced the Broncos in Week 10. A new playcaller should help their efforts on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Bowers for a productive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers' defense focused primarily on Bowers, but he still made an impact, recording two touchdowns. Bowers continues to power Las Vegas' offense.

"Brock [Bowers] had a huge drive and big play, and the other touchdown play to perfect execution. But if you really look at the route he ran on his first touchdown pass, he set it up beautifully and was wide open in the back line for Geno [Smith],” Carroll said.

“So yeah, those guys are really good, and I thought the same as you're asking, that they stand out because they continue to play at a really high level. Well, that's what we're trying to get more guys that can do that to play along with them."

