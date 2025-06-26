Analyst Describes Fringe Worst-Case Scenario For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have gone all in this offseason to get the franchise turned around quickly. They are not trying to wait around to get things going once again, or they are not rebuilding. They have made it clear that they want to win games next season and make way more noise than they have been making over the last few seasons. And they have proven that by the moves they have made.
The Silver and Black welcome in a new head coach in Pete Carroll. Carroll has been a great head coach everywhere he has been. And he is well-respected around the National Football League.
People think that this was the right hire for the Silver and Black, but some think that his age will play a factor for the Raiders, and Carroll has to prove that the year he took off last season will not hurt him or the team in 2025.
The Raiders had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons out of all the teams in the league. They made moves that they needed to make and moves that will help them win more games next year and compete in the AFC West. The AFC West could end up being the best division in all of football next season. And the Raiders want to be in the middle of all of it with the rest.
But just because the Raiders made all the right moves this offseason does not guarantee them anything. They still have to go out there and prove that they are a new team. The only way to do that is by winning. But if the Raiders have a similar season like in 2024, what will that look like with the new regime?
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports gave a nightmare scenario for the Raiders next season.
"Pete Carroll is a very good head coach who completely changed the Seahawks. His energy makes you forget about his age. But he will be 74 this season. Coaching has to be considered a year-to-year proposition for Carroll. The lack of stability at that position has been dragging the Raiders down, and it would be rough to see Las Vegas struggle and Carroll decide he has had enough of the long hours in his mid-70s.
There's a similar concern about Geno Smith hitting a wall in his mid-30s, in a worse offensive environment than he experienced in Seattle. The Raiders made moves this offseason to find a way out of their losing spiral. It would be tough to handle if the bigger moves flame out quickly."
