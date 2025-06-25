Where Do Raiders Land in Latest Rankings?
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a lot of good things this offseason to get them heading in the right direction in 2025. The Raiders have brought in a lot of new faces on the coaching side to give the team coaches who are proven and who have great experience at the NFL level. That is something that the Silver and Black needed and have been looking for over the last couple of years.
The team is heading into the new season with a lot of hope and expectations. They know that last season was not the season they wanted, but they get a fresh start with all the new players and coaching staff. Last year is behind them, and they are now focused on what things they can improve this offseason that will get them where they want them to be next season.
Even with the Raiders being a much improved team this offseason, they are not getting a lot of praise. Some think that the Raiders will still struggle next season and think they will have to wait a couple of years to get things turned around. But that is not what Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will be looking for in his first season with the Silver and Black.
But one ranking still has the Raiders at the bottom half of teams heading into the new season.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports ranked the Silver and Black No. 26 out of all the teams in the National Football League.
At least the Raiders have potential stars to build around. Crosby is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Brock Bowers is coming off the best season for a rookie tight end in NFL history. Ashton Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in many years, and the rebuilding Raiders thought he was worth the sixth pick of the draft. Geno Smith isn't a star, but when the Raiders traded for him from the Seattle Seahawks they upgraded from what might have been the worst quarterback situation in the NFL.
Rebuilds usually take a while, and presumably the Raiders believe a coach who will turn 74 this season and a quarterback who will turn 35 will help establish a culture that can be carried on down the road. That wouldn't be the worst outcome. Anything to get the Raiders moving in a positive direction would be a nice change.
