WATCH: Raiders QB Geno Smith Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders need veteran quarterback Geno Smith to be the best version of himself this season. He has looked the part so far in training camp, but only time will tell how Smith will perform in Silver and Black.
Smith spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You've mentioned your defensive process with Pete Carroll, what is that process like?
Coach Graham: "I mean, anytime you get a chance to work with someone with that experience, that level of success, I couldn't be happier with the experience going on right now, just in terms of to bounce ideas off of him and hear different ways of doing things. It's been really beneficial for my growth, if I'm being selfish. It's just something really good and positive for me. And then the track record just, I mean, why wouldn't you listen? I mean, you've got to listen. It's been great. It's been great."
Q: Pete Carroll specifically has had great success in the secondary with defensive backs and everything. What thoughts have you shared with him on that aspect?
Coach Graham: "I'm being a sponge anytime he's talking to those guys. That's my personal experience with it. And you can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team. This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We're watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us."
Q: Another offseason to change for you guys, we went to that process for you, connecting with Pete Carroll after he got hired, and they brought you back?
Coach Graham: "The thing about the NFL, every season is a season of change, so we get accustomed to it. Each week is a week of change. So, I would say that we're all used to something like that to a certain degree. But just working with Pete [Carroll] has been great. He has been great. Just the energy, talked about that, the football knowledge, learning from there, and just having somebody to be able to talk to about situational football, talk about defensive philosophy. It's been great for me, and me being selfish, just talking about from my perspective, I couldn't be happier with the situation. It's been great."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take