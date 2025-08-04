This Raiders Rookie Has Had a Solid Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will depend on the rookies they drafted earlier this offseason plenty this season, as the Raiders' coaching staff prides itself on having their young players ready to play. The Raiders have plans in store for their rookie class, especially on offense.
Following training camp, Carroll praised Bech for his performances early in training camp, as the rookie seems to make multiple big catches every day, but also routinely makes the tough catches that possession receivers do.
Bech has shown dependable hands and the potential to develop into a contributor for the Raiders. He will have an opportunity to make an impact this season, as the Raiders' offense needs the talent they recently added to have productive seasons.
"It's a good acknowledgement, really, because Jack [Bech] really played well yesterday. And sometimes, coaches have been saying, and you guys hear it, you've gotta wait to put the pads on to see what he looks like. Well, Jack looked really good yesterday," Carroll said.
"He blocked well, he caught the ball in traffic, he made some tough catches, he was hustling like crazy. And he showed up. He was all over the place. And so, I think it was obvious he's one of those guys. He's got the feel, he's got the sense, he can play the game. And that was really good to see.
Following training camp, Bech noted that his style of play can help the Raiders in multiple ways and that he is willing to do so if and when he is called upon. Although he is a talented receiver, Bech could also be an asset on special teams for the Raiders this season.
"Oh yeah, 100 percent. Physicality is one of my favorite parts of the game. We have the best special teams coordinator in the NFL in Coach Tom [McMahon], so whatever he needs me to do, if that’s front line, if that's punt return, kick return, kickoff, kick return," Bech said.
"Whatever it may be, I'm all for it. I like going to get dirty. I like put my paws on people. Like I said, I'm all for doing whatever it is to help this team win and get to where we're going.”
