What Is the Raiders' Nightmare Scenario?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason additions warrant the excitement that currently surrounds the team. Las Vegas should add another two or three wins to last season's total. However, things do not always go as planned for teams in the National Football League.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports analyzed a possible nightmare for the Raiders this season.
"Pete Carroll is a very good head coach who completely changed the Seahawks. His energy makes you forget about his age. But he will be 74 this season. Coaching has to be considered a year-to-year proposition for Carroll. The lack of stability at that position has been dragging the Raiders down, and it would be rough to see Las Vegas struggle and Carroll decide he has had enough of the long hours in his mid-70s," Schwab said.
"There's a similar concern about Geno Smith hitting a wall in his mid-30s, in a worse offensive environment than he experienced in Seattle. The Raiders made moves this offseason to find a way out of their losing spiral. It would be tough to handle if the bigger moves flame out quickly.
In training camp, Smith has looked like the best quarterback the Raiders have had in years. His passes have been crisp and on time. He has hit pass catchers all over the field with ease. While the Raiders are still putting things together on the offensive side of the ball, Smith has performed well.
The Raiders are undoubtedly leaning heavily on their new additions this upcoming season. Following training camp, Smith expressed confidence in Chip Kelly's system and with his new teammates.
"Yeah, I think Chip [Kelly] has done a great job, number one, with implementing his style of play. We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to attack the line of scrimmage. He's doing a great job scheme-wise, putting us in a position to make plays," Smith said.
"We got a lot of great weapons on offense, so he's putting the guys in positions to make plays. And you can see it out there from day one, just the guys who are touching the ball and getting up, getting in open space. And I think Chip's been doing a great job of just helping us get better, and it's only going to improve as we go."
