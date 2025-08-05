Insider Weighs In on Raiders' Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the most important trades, if not the most important one, this offseason. The Silver and Black traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and it was the right decision. This team has been looking for a quarterback to give their offense a boost, and they got one now that is here to win a lot of games and knows how to do it.
Smith has proven the haters wrong his whole career. He has struggled at times, but he has always worked hard and waited for his next opportunity. That next one now comes with the Raiders and with his head coach, who gave him his last one during their time in Seattle. Head coach Pete Carroll knew when he took the job for the Raiders this offseason, that the team needed a quarterback if they wanted to have a chance to be successful.
That is why Carroll and the Raiders traded for Smith. Carroll knows him well, and he knows what Smith can do and bring to the team and the quarterback position. Smith's leadership and experience are going to be key things for the offense to get things going in 2025. The Raiders are in their third week of training camp, and Smith has looked great in new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense.
That is a great sign for the team and his leadership is going both on and off the field.
• "Geno Smith seemed like he was in a really good place on Friday—he threw a dart for a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers to wrap up team drills, and after practice he looked to me like a guy reinvigorated by the commitment Pete Carroll and the Raiders have made to him," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer.
"He also appeared to be incredibly excited about Chip Kelly’s offense, which he said is less complex on players, allowing them to play free and fast while giving them answers for anything the defense throws at them. Smith was actually recruited as a high schooler to Oregon by Kelly—Kelly eventually wound up bolting for the NFL and Smith ended up at West Virginia—and became reacquainted with the scheme watching his cousin Jeremiah Smith play in it at Ohio State last year."
"Now, there are still holes to fill personnel-wise in Year 1 for Carroll and GM John Spytek. But it was cool seeing Smith, who Carroll’s lauded for his leadership as a torchbearer for the program, so comfortable in his new home."
