The Raiders' New Identity Starts at the Top
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The Las Vegas Raiders are a determined bunch with the draft and many other important events on the docket this offseason.
Raiders' Productive Offseason
The Raiders' entered the offseason with their primary focus being addressing the many holes on its roster. General manager John Spytek got the Raiders off to a strong start in free agency, adding a handful of high-end veterans at positions of need on both sides of the ball.
Las Vegas' signings in free agency confirmed their front office has a well thought out plan for how to fix its roster. The Raiders' big signings in free agency confirmed it, but their smaller signings, such as Spencer Burford were notable in their own right.
Signings like Burford and Jalen Nailor showed a front office very aware of every level of need on its roster. The moves Las Vegas has made are signs of a front office and coaching staff that are on the same page, which has not always been the case for the Raiders, even as recently as the 2025 season.
This must remain the case for the Raiders moving forward. Earlier this offseason, Spytek explained how the Raiders' roster moves, big and small, are discussed at the highest levels of the organization. Every move being dissected from the top down is how the Raiders plan to help turn things around.
"For me, it's kind of the same as it's always been, other than we probably talk more about strategy and football and roster building and team building and all those different things,” Spytek said.
“But Tom [Brady] and I have always had a great relationship, really, since 2020 when he came to Tampa, and the daily communication and just learning each other more and him learning in this space, and me learning him a little bit more, the things that are important to him and emphasizing those."
After having arguably the best free agency period of any team in the league this offseason, the Raiders will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas has 10 picks, one of which will be the No. 1 overall pick they are expected to use on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Mendoza will upgrade what has been one of the league's worst quarterback rooms over the past three seasons. He will join Klint Kubiak, who many considered the top coaching candidate available this offseason. Spytek noted, Mendoza will have more than just Kubiak and an improved roster.
"I mean, he's the best ever to do it. So, I think whoever the quarterback is that's playing for the Raiders has a unique opportunity to learn from the best. And Tom [Brady] has got a lot of humility to him, and just because he did a certain way, he doesn't have expectations that you do it all that way too,” Spytek said.
“But there are some things that he's uncompromising on. And I think whoever the quarterback is for the Raiders, I think Tom is a great resource for them."
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant