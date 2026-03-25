The Raiders' New Identity Starts at the Top

The Las Vegas Raiders are a determined bunch with the draft and many other important events on the docket this offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Productive Offseason

The Raiders ' entered the offseason with their primary focus being addressing the many holes on its roster. General manager John Spytek got the Raiders off to a strong start in free agency, adding a handful of high-end veterans at positions of need on both sides of the ball.

Las Vegas ' signings in free agency confirmed their front office has a well thought out plan for how to fix its roster. The Raiders' big signings in free agency confirmed it, but their smaller signings, such as Spencer Burford were notable in their own right.

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Spencer Burford (74) stands in front of quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Signings like Burford and Jalen Nailor showed a front office very aware of every level of need on its roster. The moves Las Vegas has made are signs of a front office and coaching staff that are on the same page, which has not always been the case for the Raiders, even as recently as the 2025 season.

This must remain the case for the Raiders moving forward. Earlier this offseason, Spytek explained how the Raiders' roster moves, big and small, are discussed at the highest levels of the organization. Every move being dissected from the top down is how the Raiders plan to help turn things around.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"For me, it's kind of the same as it's always been, other than we probably talk more about strategy and football and roster building and team building and all those different things,” Spytek said.

“But Tom [Brady] and I have always had a great relationship, really, since 2020 when he came to Tampa, and the daily communication and just learning each other more and him learning in this space, and me learning him a little bit more, the things that are important to him and emphasizing those."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After having arguably the best free agency period of any team in the league this offseason, the Raiders will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas has 10 picks, one of which will be the No. 1 overall pick they are expected to use on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza will upgrade what has been one of the league's worst quarterback rooms over the past three seasons. He will join Klint Kubiak, who many considered the top coaching candidate available this offseason. Spytek noted, Mendoza will have more than just Kubiak and an improved roster.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I mean, he's the best ever to do it. So, I think whoever the quarterback is that's playing for the Raiders has a unique opportunity to learn from the best. And Tom [Brady] has got a lot of humility to him, and just because he did a certain way, he doesn't have expectations that you do it all that way too,” Spytek said.

“But there are some things that he's uncompromising on. And I think whoever the quarterback is for the Raiders, I think Tom is a great resource for them."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images