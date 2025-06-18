Podcast: Facts About Raiders Heading to Training Camp No. 1
With NFL Minicamp over and training camp on the horizon, the Las Vegas Raiders have many questions, but that doesn’t mean the storied franchise is void of facts.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast begins a five-part series on the facts about the 2025 Silver and Black, and what that means looking ahead to training camp.
With Pete Carroll at the helm of the Silver and Black, the franchise has the stability and leadership it has been lacking for some time.
Coach Carroll spoke after the final mandatory minicamp practice and delivered some incredibly insightful information.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: With practice, obviously, you have a lot of rookies that are either with the first team or the second team. Have you been surprised at all with the production of the rookie so far and how they've developed? Or do you think right where you expect them to be.
Carroll: "You know, the young guys have done really well, the guys that we chose in a draft have all made a mark at some point and show that they deserve to being here. It looks like a really good class all the way through both offensive linemen, both defensive linemen, they participated and rolled in with the twos for the most part. Those guys, they held their own. Ashton [Jeanty] had an excellent camp, but Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech], they did their stuff. You know, it's a good looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play and to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at. If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows they're going to falter and they're not going to be able to show themselves. But if you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show then by the time we get to mid-season, those guys can be regulars for us. And so, this is not a new process. This is the way I've done it with rookies and freshmen in the whole thing for a long time. And it just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can f ind success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it you got a regular and that just helps her depth and helps us stay competitive."
Q: What did you learn about Geno Smith during camp?
Carroll: "I can't tell you I learned that much because I know him just as well as you can know a player. I was thrilled how he embraced the leadership opportunity. And he's been around me so much that he knows where we're coming from and can step up at the right time, say the right thing, do the right thing. But Geno [Smith] is a natural leader. He has developed over the years through all hard knocks and the tough ways that he's come up through it all to be a great competitor, and he knows to be a great competitor, you have to go for every opportunity that you have. And that's what he's done. And he's just illustrated to these guys that, okay, if you're part of our program, this is what's expected. And I mean, I couldn't ask for a better partner in bringing the word to our team."
