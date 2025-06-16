Raiders Will Need to Rely on Pete Carroll's Authenticity
It's been a long time since the Raiders have had momentum, but despite the fact that the offseason workouts that the Raiders engaged in so far this summer did not include the use of pads, the Raiders absolutely seem to be finding their groove, and the reason is obvious.
It's amazing what a difference the introduction of a new culture can make on a franchise that has seen its share of disappointments in recent years. That sea change in momentum has been facilitated by Head Coach Pete Carroll.
Pete Carroll and his Las Vegas Raiders are not going to be perfect, but being perfect isn't real. It's far from possible. What people do respond to in any culture or society is when the person they are interacting with is completely genuine.
In that vein, if being perfect isn't real, it seems logical that being real is perfect. Raiders players have described their new direct supervisor as authentic, and that really goes a long way, and they respond to that.
What makes Pete Carroll authentic is his ability to bring everybody into his circle. Everybody feels like they’re part of it with him.
Some younger coaches new to the big headset struggle with the concept of being themselves. In a cookie-cutter world, there are certain individuals who sacrifice their individuality and attempt to adopt the attributes of coaches that have achieved success, but don't actually fit their personality. Players see through that and then struggle to buy in. That's the immense importance of true authenticity, and Coach Carroll epitomizes the concept.
Having traits that make a person authentic could possibly be a case of nature and nurture in concert. Carroll may have always had it in him, but it wasn't always evident as the lead guy on a coaching staff. As a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets from 1990-1993, his leadership DNA was definitely laced with it.
But when the young coach assumed the position of HC in 1994 it only lasted one season. Another top job opportunity came in New England in 1997, but that ended after three seasons. After a year off, Carroll went to USC and everything changed. Embracing his own personal coaching style, the Trojans went 69-12 and played for three National Championships, winning three from 2001 to 2009.
In Seattle, the winning continued with the apex being a Super Bowl win in the 2013 campaign. Now in Las Vegas, Pete's authenticity will be on display for his players to embrace, and that appears to be what's happening as we speak. If the concept spreads throughout the franchise, the NFL is going to get a first-hand look at the power of being authentic leads to an increase in momentum and a culture of winning on a larger scale.
