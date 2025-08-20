Former NFL Star Raves About Raiders' Direction
How much will the Silver and Black surprise people are the National Football League this season?
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll this offseason to get the new ERA of Raiders football started. Carroll took a year off from coaching last season, but now he is back and ready to tackle this new challenge he has with the Silver and Black. Carroll comes to Las Vegas looking to turn the franchise around, which has not experienced consistent success in the last two decades.
Carroll let it be known from the start that he wants to turn things around right away, starting this season. He does not want to come in and wait for the team to start winning games. He wants to win in 2025, and he has shown that by the players and coaching staff he has brought in this season. Carroll knows what it takes to win at the NFL level. He has been successful at every stop.
The Raiders have been hard at work all offseason long. For OTAs, minicamp, and training camp. The Silver and Black have been competing, and that is something that they wanted to see from their team leading up to the season. They will soon have to make tough decisions for the roster, but they have put together a good one.
Former NFL player Gerald McCoy picks the Raiders as the sneaky team for the 2025 season.
Raiders in 2025
"The Raiders. Pete Carroll is a 10-win coach," said McCoy on The Dan Patrick Show. "This just is what he does. And some people you are just like. This is what they do. It may not be glamorous or whatever, but this is just what they do. You just look up and say How to heck is he doing this. Pete Carroll is one of those guys with 10 wins."
"Pete Carroll knows how to win. He has a formula. He runs the ball. Physical run game. He had Marshawn Lynch. You've got to get Ashton Jeanty because this is my style. This is what I want to do. You go out and get a quarterback that you know can play. That is a vet; you do not have to teach him. He has won some games, made the playoffs in Geno Smith ... I just believe the Raiders are going to shock so many people."
