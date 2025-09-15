How the Raiders Turned a Weakness into a Strength
The Las Vegas Raiders are a vastly different team than they were last season. After one week, it is evident the Raiders have put in the work.
Raiders' New Strength
The Raiders lost two of their starting linebackers from last season early in free agency. They compensated by adding a slew of talented linebackers. Most notably, the Raiders added Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Both veterans had strong training camps, gradually improving over time.
Prior to practice earlier this week, Carroll noted his thoughts on the Raiders' linebackers.
"Since this came together and we saw the guys that we were able to put together, I've been really excited to see them eventually play together and show us what they could do because they're all tough guys, and they all have an attitude about making things happen,” Carroll said.
“They attack very well, from Jamal [Adams] and all across the board, those guys are all looking to make a play, and they're coming downhill. So, if we can continue to hit the line of scrimmage right and give them a chance to do that, then it's going to be a force in our defense if we're able to keep that going."
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted some of the things he enjoys the most about the Raiders' rebuilt group of linebackers. Las Vegas has a much more complete group than they did last season.
"I'm an old head. They're not. The ball conversations, just to be able to talk football, not have to draw everything up, reference a play from 2017, '18, '19, '20, whatever, and they know what I'm talking about. It's pretty cool. It's been fun. It's been a lot of fun with those guys. It's been a lot of fun," Graham said.
Specifically, Graham noted veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was added to the roster after training camp started. Even after joining the team late, Pratt already made his presence felt in practice and in Week 1. He looks to do so again in Week 2.
"I can't reference last season, but I mean, Germaine [Pratt], what he brings to us is intelligence, he brings leadership qualities, the ability to communicate, and then he's a big body that moves well. So all that stuff is positive."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.