Raiders Global Markets Are Expanding to Australia and New Zealand
The Raiders organization is known for its rich history of legends. Ranging from players to coaches and many more. When people think about the colors Silver and Black, the first thing that pops up in their mind is the Raiders. Legendary Raiders owner Al Davis made the Raiders brand what it is now.
The Raiders are now everywhere you go in the world, not just in the States. The Raiders current owner, Mark Davis, has done a great job of keeping the Raiders spreading across the globe.
The Raiders have had great moments everywhere they have gone. From Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and now Las Vegas. The Silver and Black are the most iconic franchises in all of sports. Anywhere you go, you will always see a Raider fan representing Raider Nation.
As the Raiders and the rest of the National Football League gather for their annual meeting this week, the NFL announced that the Silver and Black will be expanding their Global Markets Program. They will be expanding to Australia and New Zealand.
Per Raiders Public Relations: The National Football League announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program (GMP) with the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks awarded rights across both Australia and New Zealand. The Raiders and Seahawks join the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams with rights in both locations.
The Raiders were previously awarded rights to Mexico through the Global Markets Program, launched in 2022, and will continue to have a presence in that locale. The program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development.
"We're thrilled to have two additional teams as part of the Global Markets Program across both Australia and New Zealand," said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord.
"The Raiders and the Seahawks are two incredible franchises that already have established fanbases in-market. With over eight million NFL fans across the region, we look forward to working with these clubs to create more experiences for fans locally."
We have seen the NFL put games in different parts of the world and they keep expanding. The Raiders can now be in line to play a regular season game in New Zealand or Australia in a couple of seasons.
