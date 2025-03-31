Analyst Believes Raiders Are in Position for a Turnaround Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have made many moves this offseason that has put their franchise in the best position to be successful in 2025. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to be the leaders in the locker room and on the field.
Last off-season, the Silver and Black could not find or trade for a quarterback. This offseason the new regime, got to work and figure out the quarterback problem by trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith will now come be the quarterback for Carroll again like he was with the Seattle Seahawks.
Spytek also made his mark by signing key free agents that he believes best fit the scheme and the team they are trying to build in Las Vegas. Spytek did not overpaid for any player and did not put the Raiders future draft capital in any trades. A smart move by Spytek that shows what the new regime is all about.
Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes that the Raiders have put themselves in good position to have a bounce back season in 2025.
"I think the Raiders are going to be really good," said Wright on First Things First. "Listen, I think that any team that goes from disaster coach, disaster quarterback, to really good coach, good quarterback, that by itself can turn a four-win team to a 10-win team. With no other changes, you then add the face that I think at six in position to take him [Ashton Jeanty] or Tetairoa McMillan. Let us say it is Jeanty."
"I think he [Jeanty] will be a better fit for them, given they have Pete Carroll. The reason I said McMillan is that the wide receiver room is the weakest spot on the team. Bowers is awesome, Geno is good, and Maxx Crosby is great. They gave Christan Wilkins a bucket of money last offseason, he was hurt most of the year."
"I know it is a tough division but I absolutely think it is on the board, the Raiders with a last place schedule, with a massive upgrade at coach and quarterback, if they get an instant impact running back ... That they can absolutely could come in second in the AFC West and can win 10 games."
